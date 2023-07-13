Ancient Egyptian Wonders, Part 2

After three nights and two very busy days in the bustling metropolis of Cairo, it was another early morning as we departed our hotel at 5 a.m. en route to the Cairo Airport on Monday morning for our 90-minute flight to Luxor in southern Egypt. The turbo-prop aircraft chartered for our tour group whisked us quickly and smoothly over the desert sands of the Sahara to Luxor.
The city of Luxor, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is on the east bank of the Nile River. The temples of Karnak and Luxor lie on the east bank and are connected by the ancient Avenue of Sphinxes. The Valley of the Kings, the most famous collection of elaborate tombs, is on the west bank where ancient Egyptians buried the dead because of their belief that the underworld was in the west where the sun died each day.
The Luxor Airport was teeming with travelers who had come to see the many ancient wonders of Egypt. It was much warmer in Luxor and after retrieving our luggage, we boarded busses to take us to the Temple of Karnak prior to boarding our ship in the afternoon for our seven-day cruise on the Nile.
The Temple complex of Karnak with its avenue of ram-headed sphinxes that lines the processional way is the largest ancient temple complex ever built in Egypt. The temple, dedicated to three Egyptian deities, was constructed over a period of nearly 1,300 years and measures nearly a mile by two miles. The Great Hypostyle Hall is filled with sandstone columns with beautiful bas-relief carvings and the court contains statues of Ramses III. We also saw the Obelisk of Queen Hatshepsut who reigned over Egypt in the 15th century BC as well as the Sacred Lake of Karnak. This incredibly beautiful and impressive temple is a “must see” and should not be missed on a trip to Egypt.
After an additional stop at the Luxor Library and Heritage Center, we made our way to the docking site of our riverboat where we were welcomed by the captain of the ship, the hotel manager and several members of the ship’s staff who were playing Egyptian percussion instruments to welcome us aboard.
Even though it had already been a long day of travel and sightseeing there was one more shore excursion scheduled to the smaller, but equally impressive, Luxor Temple before dinner.
On the first night aboard ship, we were off to bed early as we had a 4:30 a.m. departure to go hot air ballooning the next morning. A small boat transported us across the Nile to the west bank where vans were waiting to take us to the launch site. A total of 18 balloons were being prepared before sunrise as we walked through the area to the balloon designated for our group. This was our second hot air ballooning experience and each basket could accommodate 24 people. We used the steps to climb up, sat on the edge of the basket and swung our legs around to lower ourselves in. It wasn’t long until we were untethered and our balloon lifted off to fly over the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens just as the sun began to rise. The aerial views of the temples and the adjacent farmland were simply extraordinary. The morning flight was a spectacular experience, which ended all too soon as our balloon landed smoothly in a furrowed field.
After an exhilarating morning, we returned to our ship for breakfast and departed Luxor at 8 a.m. to sail north on the Nile River to Qena, Egypt where we explored the Dendera Temple dedicated to the ancient Egyptian goddess Hathor. The temple has been well preserved and contains a rare depiction of Cleopatra VII and her son, Caesarion in a carving on the rear wall of the temple’s exterior. The hieroglyphic carvings and the color inside this temple were exceptional. After walking through and around the exterior of the temple in 90-plus degree temperatures we returned to our ship to sail back to Luxor.
We arrived back in Luxor later that evening and prepared for yet another busy day as our tour will take us to the royal burial grounds of the Valley of the Kings the next day.
It was sunny and already quite warm as we boarded a bus the next morning for the trip to the west bank and the famous Valley of the Kings and Valley of the Queens where royal pharaohs, queens and famous kings such as Tutankhamun, Seti I and Ramses II are buried in underground mausoleums. Trams shuttled us from the large parking area to a location much closer to the entrance to the tombs where an admission ticket provides you with access to three tombs. The first tomb we entered was the Tomb of Rames IV (KV 2, Kings Valley, #2) who reigned during the Twentieth Dynasty of the New Kingdom of Ancient Egypt. A long ramp leads you down into the burial chamber as you pass magnificent tomb art on the walls and the ceiling. A massive rectangular stone sarcophagus dominates the center of the burial chamber of Ramses IV.
A separate entry ticket was required to enter KV 62 (Kings Valley, #62), the subterranean resting place of the boy King Tutankhamun whose tomb was discovered in 1922 by British Egyptologist Howard Carter. Tutankhamun died unexpectedly at a young age so his tomb is the smallest of the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings and is lacking in wall decoration except in the royal burial chamber. After we descended into the tomb we could see the linen-wrapped mummy of King Tut (the mummified head and feet were visible) that is on display in a climate-controlled glass box. Our tour was limited to 10 visitors entering the tomb at a time and we were allowed to be in the tomb for 10 minutes only as visitors increase the relative humidity and elevate carbon dioxide levels bysweating and breathing. Moisture from human bodies, breathing and dust combine to produce a chemical reaction that is detrimental to the painted surfaces on the tomb walls. Steps such as installing a ventilation system and platforms to keep visitors farther away from the wall paintings have been employed, but limiting the number of visitors by increasing the price of the entry ticket to deter the number of visitors to the tomb may be the next step in preserving King Tut’s resting place.
We also visited the tomb of Queen Nefertari (QV 66) the wife of Pharaoh Ramses II in the Valley of the Queens whose tomb was discovered in 1904. Everything that had been in the tomb, including the queen’s mummified body, had been looted with the exception of some of its spectacular and well-preserved wall paintings. Nefertari means “beautiful companion” and the colorful paintings in the tomb emphasize her beauty as well as the character and importance of this great queen who was the Pharaoh’s favorite wife.
En route to the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, we stopped for a brief tour of the Howard Carter House where the famous British archeologist, who discovered the tomb of King Tutankhamun, lived during his time in Egypt. The house, which is in close proximity to the Valley of the Kings, has a dome shaped roof and contains furnishings and personal items belonging to Carter used in his daily life while living and working in Egypt in the early 20th century.
The Mortuary Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, the longest ruling female pharaoh of Egypt, sits at the base of limestone cliffs in Deir el-Bahri. Hatshepsut possessed the full powers of a king and wore the ceremonial trappings of a male pharaoh and ruled from 1479 until 1458 BC. During her reign, Egypt enjoyed peace, prosperity and the establishment of a profitable trade relationship with Punt (now Somalia). Designed in the 15th century BC, this grand Egyptian architectural masterpiece pays tribute to Egypt’s greatest female pharaoh.
