Ancient Egyptian wonders, Part 1

The ancient Egyptian Goddess of the Sky, Nut (Nuit), welcomed us to Egypt with a dramatic lightning show streaking across the heavens as our plane descended into the Cairo airport and the starting point for our 12-day ancient Egyptian wonders adventure.
We left Los Angeles on the afternoon of March 23 and arrived in Cairo the next evening, March 24. Upon our arrival we were met by our airport host, purchased our Egyptian visas, presented our passports for entry, collected our luggage and boarded a van for the 30-minute trip to our Cairo hotel.
Egyptian drivers are a breed all unto their own and I still haven’t figured out why they even bother to paint lines on the streets and highways to delineate lanes, but the driving chaos seems to work for them and we arrived at our hotel unscathed.
After we met our program director and were given a brief overview of the events for the next day, we made it to our room and prepared for dreamland as we were off to see the sights of Cairo beginning early the next morning.
The sprawling ancient city of Cairo and the surrounding metropolitan area is home to over 22 million people along the Nile River. Cairo is the capital and largest city in Egypt and was founded in 969 AD. Cairo is also home to the only Wonder of the Ancient World, the Great Pyramids of Giza and locals affectionately refer to the city as “Umm al-Dunya” (Mother of the World).
After breakfast we boarded our bus that would take us to the Cairo Citadel and the alabaster Mosque of Muhammad Ali Pasha. The mosque is situated at the summit of the citadel and was built in the Ottoman style with a central dome surrounded by four small and semicircular domes and has a capacity for 4,000 worshippers. At the entrance to the mosque we put paper booties on over our shoes and entered a large courtyard surrounded by arched colonnades. The opulent interior of the Main Prayer Hall is decorated with Islamic calligraphy, marble floors, intricate tile work, stained glass windows and stunning chandeliers. The tomb of Muhammad Ali Pasha who ruled Egypt from 1805 until he died in 1849 is also in the main prayer hall. The gleaming alabaster mosque with its twin minarets sits atop one of Cairo’s highest hills and provides sweeping views of the city and, on a clear day, the Pyramids of Giza.
Our next stop was at the Egyptian Museum in El-Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo. I had hoped that our trip would coincide with the long-awaited opening of the new Grand Egyptian Museum; however, it had not opened and the Egyptian Museum did not disappoint. The museum, which opened in 1902, is the oldest archaeological museum in the Middle East and the largest museum in Africa and contains over 120,000 Egyptian antiquities. The priceless treasures of King Tutankhamen’s tomb, including the famous gold funerary mask, is the museum’s crown jewel and is on display in Tutankhamun Hall on the second floor. Exhibits span from the beginning of the Old Kingdom in ancient times through the Greco-Roman period. Statues of kings, mummies, coffins and other important artifacts of Egyptian history are all contained within the walls of this important museum.
Later that evening we departed for an optional tour that included the Khan el-Khaili bazaar and dinner at an Egyptian restaurant. The Khan el-Khalili bazaar, or souk in Arabic, is Cairo’s oldest and largest open-air bazaar. Built in the 14th century, it is in Cairo’s historic section known as Islamic Cairo.
We arrived at sundown as the call to prayer was sounding from the local mosque. Our visit to Egypt coincided with Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, a 30-day period marked by reflection, charity, prayer and fasting from before sunrise until after sundown. After breaking their fast, Islamic residents come out to socialize and merchants in the souk open to sell their merchandise. Walking through the narrow cobblestone streets and alleys of the souk was a sensory kaleidoscope of sights, sounds and scents and an absolute spectacle. The souk attracts locals as well as tourists to shop and bargain for unique items as well as local specialties that includes soaps, spices, jewelry and leather goods. Walking along the oldest street in Cairo (969 AD) and through the narrow alleyways of the Khan el-Khalili souk was an experience I will long remember.
Bright and early the next morning we departed for a day of sightseeing that I had only dreamed of — seeing the Great Pyramids of Giza. The first stop of the day was at the Sakkara Necropolis, the ancient burial grounds for Egyptian royalty, 15 miles southwest of Cairo, to see the Step Pyramid of Djoser. This necropolis served as the burial grounds for the ancient Egyptian capital, Memphis. This UNESCO World Heritage site is on the west bank of the Nile and is the site of the oldest Egyptian pyramid. Built for King Djoser, it is the first known pyramid of its kind.
Ancient Egyptians were buried in mastabas (a rectangular tomb with a flat roof made of mud and brick). The tomb built for King Djoser was built from stone and featured six “steps” with mastabas stacked on top of each other and with each subsequent layer getting progressively smaller. This 4,700-year-old structure is just one of the many architectural wonders that can be found in Egypt.
We returned to Giza where we had lunch at a local hotel before going to see two of the world’s most recognizable landmarks, the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx of Giza. The Great Pyramid or Pyramid of Khufu, a fourth dynasty pharaoh, is the largest in the Giza pyramid complex. The Pyramid of Khafre is smaller and is connected to the Great Sphinx. The third pyramid is the Pyramid of Menkaure and is the smallest at Giza. To stand next to these iconic landmarks that were built for eternity centuries ago for Egyptian royalty was an unforgettable experience.
A trip to Egypt wouldn’t be complete without a camel ride and we experienced ours at the Pyramids of Giza. Getting onto the back of a camel was not one of my most graceful moments, but with the assistance of some nice camel drivers I made it. Camels stand up with their hind legs first so you can pitch forward if you are not leaning back and holding on tightly as they stand. Fortunately, I take instruction well and didn’t pitch over the camel’s head as it stood up from its kneeling position. It was a once in a lifetime experience and I’m so glad we did it.
