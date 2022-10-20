Banning hosts pumpkin patch
Banning will host a Dia De Los Muertos Pumpkin Patch daily through Oct. 31 across the street from the Police Department at 150 E. Ramsey St. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, with a couple of blackout dates closed for maintenance including Oct. 17 and Oct. 24; presented by Castillo Rentals. For information call diadelosmuertospumpkinpatch@gmail.com. Admission and parking is free, though there will be food vendors and amusement rides, as well as pumpkins for sale.
Banning Library illuminates feng shui
The Banning Public Library will host Sergio L. Yang on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Banning Children’s Room, 21 W. Nicolet St.
Yang will discuss myths and facts surrounding the concept of feng shui.
Guests are welcome to bring pictures of a room they would like to have consultation for (taken from different angles).
The event is free and open to the public.
Carol’s Kitchen comedy fundraiser
Carol’s Kitchen is hosting its third annual “A Night of Comedy” featuring Gayla Johnson, Jim Taylor and Ron Ruhman on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
There will be live entertainment, dinner and a silent auction.
Tickets are $50. For information, contact Ann Blair at (909) 568-8120, or annblair6199@gmail.com.
Banning hosts transportation workshop
The city of Banning will host a couple of workshops on Thursday, Oct. 27 to give community members and businesses opportunities to share their vision for Downtown Banning. The first workshop will be held at 11 a.m. as a workshop geared to the business community regarding the Downtown area; and the second will be held at 5 p.m., when the city will present details on the Active Transportation Plan. Both at the city council’s chambers at city hall, 99 E. Ramsey St.
Scary Lucha Libre
As part of Banning’s biweekly Market Night along Ramsey Street, EWF will host a Halloween Slamtacular Lucha Libre pro wrestling event on Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m.
There will be five matches for this outdoor program. Kids tickets start at $5, and adult admission for Lucha Libre starts at $10; prices go higher for front row seats. Tickets are available online at https://www.thebanningchamber.com/event-details/ewf-halloween-slamtacular.
Market Night will include inflatable jump houses, rides, and a free car show by Suavesitos and Banning Police Department.
The Banning Chamber of Commerce, which hosts Market Night, is partnering with Thrive Church to collected canned and boxed dry food, which can be dropped off at the chamber, 60 E. Ramsey St.
Habitat Gala
Habitat for Humanity San Gorgonio Pass Area will host its Moonlight Masquerade Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 6 p.m. in the Franco Gardens at Noble Creek Park, 390 Oak Valley Pkwy. in Beaumont. Interactive performances by Killer Dueling Pianos, and activities such as a mystery wine pull and more: limited tickets start at $75, and can be purchased online at habitatsgpa.org.
Haunted Oktoberfest
The Banning Stagecoach Days Committee will host a Haunted Oktoberfest event on Saturday, Oct. 29, with strudel-eating, pretzel-whistling, stein-holding and Halloween costume events at Dysart Park, 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning, between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Admission is free; parking is $5.
Comedian Leanne Morgan to perform at Morongo
Comedian, mother, podcaster, and former jewelry salesperson Leanne Morgan will bring her sensational act to the Morongo Grand Ballroom on Oct. 29.
Known for her clean style of comedy, punchy jokes, and unforgettable voice, Leanne Morgan has built a successful comedy career encompassing over two decades and several specials.
A former jewelry sales rep, Morgan discovered her knack for jokes during sales pitches that turned from business meetings to impromptu standup routines about the difficulties of motherhood.
Tickets are available from Ticketmaster for $29 to $49. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show. The show is for all ages; minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Candy Rush
The Sandals Church in Banning, 2637 W. Nicolet St., will host a free event featuring candy, food and games following each of its services on Sunday, Oct. 30. The services begin at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Costumes are welcome and there will be a raffle for a Nintendo Switch.
Billy Ocean to appear at Morongo
Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Ocean will perform his greatest hits at the Morongo Grand Ballroom on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa at 49500 Seminole Dr. in Cabazon. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $39 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Trunk-n-treat
LifePoint Church will be having its annual trunk-n-treat celebration on Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity for families and friends to enjoy an evening of costumes, cotton candy, popcorn, and lots of candy as you take your children from car “trunk to trunk.” Enjoy the decorations and games while gathering candy in a safe and fun environment.
LifePoint Church is at 565 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, at the corner of SanGorgonio Avenue and George Street. Call (951) 849-2601 or visit lpchurch.org for details.
Legacy Bridges gala
Beaumont-based charity Legacy Bridges Foundation, which advocates awareness and support for those affected by epilepsy, will host its “Bridging the Gap” awards and fundraising gala at on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Jessie Turner Community Center, 15556 Summit Ave. in Fontana, starting at 6:30 p.m. and will be emceed by Squeaky Clean Comedian Mel Austin. Tickets start at $75. For information visit legacybridgesfoundation.org , or call (951) 374-0933, and e-mail legacybridgesfoundation@gmail.com.
Beaumont chamber breakfast
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will hold its first monthly Good Morning Beaumont Breakfast at its new location 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Noble Creek Copper Room, 390 W. Oak Valley Pkwy. Beaumont Chief of Police Sean Thuilliez will be the featured speaker. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Everyone is welcome.
Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony
The city of Beaumont will hold its second annual Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. It will begin at the intersection of 12th Street and Beaumont Avenue.
All entries will honor and pay tribute to the men and women who have bravely served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Immediately following the parade, Beaumont will host the third annual Veterans Day Ceremony on the front lawn of the Beaumont Civic Center, 550 E. Sixth St., Beaumont.
Chances & Cheeses fundraiser
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass will host their annual Chances & Cheeses event on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club’s Teen Center, 240 W. Ramsey St. in Banning.
Tickets are $50, and will include samplings of cheesy dishes, and opportunities to win cash prizes and gift baskets. Tickets may be purchased in advance at https://bgcsgpass.square.site.
Blood drive
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will host a blood drive with LifeStream Blood Bank 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 726 Beaumont Ave. To make an appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org/beaumont/.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
Thrive Church will host a free meal on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Banning Community Center, 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave.
Thrive Church is accepting donations of cash, turkeys and desserts to assist with the program, and can be reached at (951) 529-2370.
