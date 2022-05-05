A total eclipse of the Moon will be visible locally on Sunday, May 15, reports Leo Connolly, an astronomer and professor emeritus in the department of physics at California State University, San Bernardino.
“You do not need an observatory, telescope, or binoculars to see it,” said Connolly. “At sunset (in the west), just stand outside and look east. As the full Moon rises, it will be entering into the shadow of the Earth.”
The Moon won’t totally disappear, he said in an email citing the May issue of Sky & Telescope magazine.
“The light of the Sun, bending around the edges of Earth's atmosphere, illuminates the Moon with the colors of sunrises and sunsets around the world. At total eclipse, the Moon may appear orange to deep red in color, depending on the atmospheric conditions at the time on Earth.”
The entire eclipse takes place over about three-and-a-half hours so there is no one specific time to look.
“Just enjoy leisurely viewing during the evening,” Connolly said.
Unlike an eclipse of the Sun, which is not safe to view without proper eye protection, an eclipse of the Moon is harmless and is actually much fainter than the full Moon itself.
Eclipse timetable
The times given in the table are average values for most of California. The time of moonrise will vary according to the local view of the eastern horizon. For most of the eclipse the Moon will be well-placed in the eastern part of the sky.
7:28 p.m. Partial eclipse
8:29 Total eclipse begins
9:12 Mid-eclipse
9:54 End of total eclipse
10:56 End of partial eclipse
