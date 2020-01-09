Graduation announcements

• William Gray a 1987 graduate from Beaumont High School has gone on to earn two Associate Degrees in Sociology and in Social and Behavioral Sciences.
The former Beaumont resident now lives in Tehachapi and earned his degree from Coastline Community College in Fountain Valley. He plans to continue his education and contribute to the betterment of society.
• Sammy Cockerell has received his commercial license. This is from a very proud grandmother (gram) namely, Helene Kassman, who resides in Sun Lakes. Sammy Cockerell, her 20-year-old grandson has now become a commercial pilot. He attends Ohio University as a sophomore and studies in aviator program. The university has congratulated him on Facebook for receiving his commerical license. Previously when he received his private pilot license he flew solo to visit Helene on Mother’s Day from Santa Monica airport directly to Banning airport. How awesome is that?—A very very proud grandmother indeed, as is his mother Susan.
