Birth Announcements:

- Sunnie Jae Smith was both Sept. 11, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Shamequa and Marcus Smith of Beaumont.
- Elias Solorio was born Sept. 11, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Janeth Barajas Alvarez and Juan Solorio of Riverside.
- Evalyn Ayil Jaques was born Sept. 12, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Shada and Stephen Jaques of Hemet.
- Serenity Marbella Muniz was born Sept. 19, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Heidy and Rodrigo Muniz of Beaumont.
- Samaiah Lynae Bridgmon was born Sept. 22, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Shanel Ware and Marquise Bridgmon of Banning.
- Carter Leon Barnett was born Sept. 25, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Amber Lawrence and Robert Joe Barnett of Beaumont.
• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.
Haylee Vivian Kohl was born April 8, 2018 to Natalie and Wesley Kohl III.
Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.
Victoria Marie Hilliard was born on Monday, May 7 at 9:21 a.m. She weighted 6lbs and 1 oz. and was 19-3/4” long. Her parents are Timmy and Rita Hilliard of Banning.
