Birth Announcements:

• Samuel Alexander Munoz was born Aug. 2, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Anjanette Woodward of Banning.
• Jasmine Aaliyah Fausto was born Aug. 5, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Heather and Fabian Fausto of Beaumont.
• Evelyn Grace Greene was born Aug. 6, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Nayeli and Andre Greene of Banning.
• Cruz Axel Galvan was born Aug. 6, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Roxana Acosta and Francisco Galvan Jr. of San Jacinto.
• Maleni Dream Aldrete was born Aug. 7, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Clarisa Tamayo and Brandon Aldrete of Banning.
• Andy Alan Alejandro Loza was born Aug. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Halona Toro and Guillermo Loza of Banning.
• Kaelum Ezra William Roddy was born Aug. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Nina Roddy of San Jacinto.
• Alexander Pete Peralez III was born Aug. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Angelina Fisher and Alexander Peralez Jr. of Beaumont.
• Aryana Lyla Cortes was born Aug. 13, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Dayana Flores and Anthony Ricci of Wildomar.
• Adrina Arely Molina was born Aug. 13, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Yesenia and Jorge Molina of Banning.
• Raul Antonio Martinez was born Aug. 13, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Elena and Raul Martinez of Banning.
