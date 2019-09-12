Birth Announcements:

• Birdie Luana Gonzales was born Aug. 14, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Destiny Cyr Suazo and Abel Gonzales Jr. of Hemet.
• Michael Julian Schreiber was born Aug. 16, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Magdalena Cuevas and Michael Schreiber of Beaumont.
• Lapis Lazuli Lopez was born Aug. 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Irene Suarez and Kevin Lopez of Beaumont.
• Madelyn Shea Jones was born Aug. 20, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Jennifer and Stephen Jones of Beaumont.
• Shinta Nehemiah Craig was born Aug. 29, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Maria and Philip Craig of Cherry Valley.
