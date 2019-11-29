Birth Announcements:

• Arielle Marie Medel was born Nov. 4, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Jennifer Estrada and Moses Medel of Banning.
• Castiel Martin Berry Uribe was born Nov. 6, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Violeta Uribe Aviles and Benjamin Berry of Yucaipa.
• Emoree Lynn Sesma was born Nov. 6, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Jenna and Emmanuel Sesma of Beaumont.
• Jaxxon Elliot Allred was born Nov. 7, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Ashley Sanford and Colton Allred of Hemet.
• Arlettnie Revilla was born Nov. 8, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Martha Gutierrez and Hugo Revilla of Beaumont.
• Juliette Everly Barajas-Nunez was born Nov. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Nicole Nunez and Daniel Barajas of Banning.
• Rex Edward Kukielka was born Nov. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Samantha and Anthony Kukielka of San Jacinto.
• Bobby Henry Gomez was born Nov. 13, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Marisa Campos and Michael Gomez of Cabazon.
• Hugo Junior Garcia Silva was born Nov. 14, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Irene Silva and Hugo Garcia of Banning.
• Gabriel Miguel Fuentes was born Nov. 18, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Vanessa Ramirez and Juan Fuentes of Banning.
• Thaddeus Nasir Walters was born Nov. 19, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to LaRalle and Joshua Walters of Beaumont.
• Marisol Luna Machichi was born Nov. 19, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Diana Gloria and Marco Machichi of Banning.
• Michael Chiemelie Ibeabuchi was born Nov. 22, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Ebele and Emeka Ibeabuchi of Beaumont.
• Luna Belle Serna was born Nov. 26, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Destiny Stapp and David Serna of Banning.
