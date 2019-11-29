• Arielle Marie Medel was born Nov. 4, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Jennifer Estrada and Moses Medel of Banning.

• Castiel Martin Berry Uribe was born Nov. 6, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Violeta Uribe Aviles and Benjamin Berry of Yucaipa.

• Emoree Lynn Sesma was born Nov. 6, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Jenna and Emmanuel Sesma of Beaumont.

• Jaxxon Elliot Allred was born Nov. 7, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Ashley Sanford and Colton Allred of Hemet.

• Arlettnie Revilla was born Nov. 8, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Martha Gutierrez and Hugo Revilla of Beaumont.

• Juliette Everly Barajas-Nunez was born Nov. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Nicole Nunez and Daniel Barajas of Banning.

• Rex Edward Kukielka was born Nov. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Samantha and Anthony Kukielka of San Jacinto.

• Bobby Henry Gomez was born Nov. 13, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Marisa Campos and Michael Gomez of Cabazon.

• Hugo Junior Garcia Silva was born Nov. 14, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Irene Silva and Hugo Garcia of Banning.

• Gabriel Miguel Fuentes was born Nov. 18, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Vanessa Ramirez and Juan Fuentes of Banning.

• Thaddeus Nasir Walters was born Nov. 19, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to LaRalle and Joshua Walters of Beaumont.

• Marisol Luna Machichi was born Nov. 19, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Diana Gloria and Marco Machichi of Banning.

• Michael Chiemelie Ibeabuchi was born Nov. 22, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Ebele and Emeka Ibeabuchi of Beaumont.

• Luna Belle Serna was born Nov. 26, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Destiny Stapp and David Serna of Banning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Birth Announcements:

Birth Announcements:

• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.

Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement

Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Victoria Marie Hilliard was born on Monday, May 7 at 9:21 a.m. She weighted 6lbs and 1 oz. and was 19-3/4” long. Her parents are Timmy and Rita Hilliard of Banning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.