Birth Announcements:

• Bryan Alessandro Petana was born on March 14 to Lucia A. Flores and Bryan Pestana at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital.
• Adriel Leon Van Aken was born on March 14 to Adriana Duran and Arthur Van Aken of Beaumont at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
• Wylee Wylde Wollman was born on March 30 to Anysia and David Wollman of Redlands at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
• Kole Toro was born on March 30 to Jeana Madrid and Danny Toro of Banning at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
• Luna Gianna De Luna was born on March 31 to Ana Resendiz and Jose De Luna of San Jacinto at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
• Messiah Zeek Harrison was born on April 1 to Markuita Jackson and Tyqui Harrison of Banning at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
• Sofia Robledo Tovar was born on April 10 to Fatima Tovar and Miguel Robledo of Beaumont at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
• Kali Louise West was born on April 11 to Kailee Jimenez and Harley Latham West of Cherry Valley at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
• Zion Ezekiel Juarez was born April 12 to Consuelo and Cesar Juarez of Beaumont at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
