Birth Announcements:

- Saige Avery Nauli Satzger was born Feb. 12 to Grace and Alan Satzger of Yucaipa.
- Rylee Anne Lewis was born Feb. 23 to Jenna Schaefer and Jedidiah Lewis of Beaumont.
- Loviana Precious Spencer was born on Feb. 25 to Gabrielle Tortes and Jesse Spencer of Banning.
- Destiny Scarlett Lopez was born March 4 to Courtney and Agustin Lopez of Hemet.
- Briar Axel McAlpine was born March 6 to Genna Burbank and Travis McAlpine of Banning.
- Auriya Noble Gordon was born March 6 to Artema Davis of Beaumont.
• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.
Haylee Vivian Kohl was born April 8, 2018 to Natalie and Wesley Kohl III.
Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.
Victoria Marie Hilliard was born on Monday, May 7 at 9:21 a.m. She weighted 6lbs and 1 oz. and was 19-3/4” long. Her parents are Timmy and Rita Hilliard of Banning.
