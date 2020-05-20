Birth Announcements:

• Ellie Aurora Rico was born May 18 to Jessica Nunez Esquer and Ruben Rico of San Jacinto.
• LunaLuz Karina Quiroz was born May 14 to Natasha and Fernando Quiroz of Banning.
• Messiah Jameer Seals was born May 10 to Theotrice McDonald and Earnest Seals of Banning.
• Victor Yeshua Loyo was born May 6 to Mary and Victor Loyo of Beaumont.
• Gerard Eugene Yontz was born May 5 to Ashley and Robert Yontz of Cherry Valley.
• Arabella Itzel Guardado was born May 5 to Carla Gonzalez and Fransico Guardado of Beaumont.
• Zion Lamar Jackson Owens was born May 4 to Trinity Driscoll and Richard Owens III of Banning.
• Nicole Celina Valenzuela was born May 3 to Sharon Reyes and Pablo Valenzuela of Beaumont.
• Jae Serenity Walker was born April 21 to Latoya and Jeffrey Walker of Beaumont.
