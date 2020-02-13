Birth Announcements:

• Delilah Amelia Geer was born Feb. 2 to Jacqueline and Eddie Geer of Banning.
• Marquis Alohalani Joy Ware was born Feb. 3 to Deovion Walton and Marquis Ware of Banning.
• Ryder Storm Berg was born Feb. 6 to Krysta Parker and Randall Berg of Beaumont.
• Dylan James Stapp was born Feb. 6 to Daylene and Joshua Stapp of Banning.
• Jared Alexander Wells was born Feb. 8 to Wendy and Lawrence of Cherry Valley.
• Irene Ruth Lara was born Jan. 08 to Sidney Esparza and Adrian Lara of Beaumont.
• Annalisse Jeane Plaza was born Jan. 13 to Tonya and John Plaza of Hemet.
• Righteous William Gonzalez was born Jan. 13 to Allisha Walker and Willie Gonzalez of Calimesa.
• Jacob Michael Kern was born Jan. 16 to Sabrina and Jacob Kern of Cherry Valley.
• Caleb Christopher Michael Maynard was born Jan. 25 to Raeanne Granados and Caleb Maynard of Banning.
• Avrie Lynn Blanton was born to Jan. 27 to Ashley Hartgrave and Matthew Blanton of Banning.
• Niko Uriah Gonzalez was born Jan. 28 Maria Rodriguez and Gerardo Gonzalez of Beaumont.
• Oliver Augustine Beasley was born Jan. 28 to Marina Medina and Ramone Beasley of Banning.
• Eliana LaVern Garcia was born Jan. 31 to Angela Radke and Andrew Garcia of Banning.
