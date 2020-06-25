Birth Announcements:

• Leelan King Corona was born May 26 to Carmen Coronado and Juan Corona of Banning.
• Violet June Landero was born May 26 to Alexis Duran and Mark Landero of Banning.
• Ryder Nettie Noszun Lantry was born May 29 to Dianna Armstrong and Dylan Lantry of Banning.
• Simon Osuna Jr. was born on June 15 to Daisy Juarez and Simon Osuna of Beaumont.
• Delilah Garcia was born June 18 to Angelina and Antonio Garcia of Banning
