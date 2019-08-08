Birth Announcements:

• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.
• Hunal Ivakat Esquivel was born July 24, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Angel Arias and Jonathan Esquivel of Banning.
• Alaiyah Zulehim Rodriguez Azua was born July 24, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Carmen Torres and Eduardo Rodriguez of Banning.
• Eli Noel Arredondo was born July 25, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Denise Giron and Elogio Arredondo of Riverside.
• Elijah Noah King was born July 26, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Amanda Frisbee and Lawrence King Jr. of Banning.
• B’alam Waqib’ Kej Miranda Inman was born March 19, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Jennifer Inman and Ixim B’alam. She was 7 lbs. 1 oz. and 19.5 inches long.
