Birth Announcements:

• Brody Morgan Boynton was born Dec. 7, 2020 to Michelle Martinez of Banning
• Lukah Mikey Miranda was born Dec. 8, 2020 to Elizabeth Chavolla and Ruben Miranda of Banning
•Raymond Fuentes Ramires was born Dec. 10, 2020 to Vanessa Ramirez and Juan Fuentes of Banning
• Onyx Lee Munson was born Dec. 10, 2020 to Saleste and Canaan Cox of Cherry Valley.
• Myah Latrese Walton was born Dec. 27, 2020 to Dejrah Young and Charles Walton of Banning
