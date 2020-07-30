Birth Announcements:

- Ivonna Ivanka Aqleh was born on June 25 to Silvana Mardirossian and Omar Aqleh of Cherry Valley.
- Everly Dawn Kniep was born on July 10 to Cynthia and Joseph Kniep of Hemet.
- Ella Loretta Jimenez Arechavaleta was born on July 13 to Marisela Jimenez and Roberto Arechavaleta of Banning.
- Emilio Salas Roman was born on July 14 to Alejandra Roman and Marco Salas of Banning.
- Ismael Perez Martinez was born July 15 to Erika Perez Silva and Jesus Martinez of Banning.
• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.
Haylee Vivian Kohl was born April 8, 2018 to Natalie and Wesley Kohl III.
Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.
Victoria Marie Hilliard was born on Monday, May 7 at 9:21 a.m. She weighted 6lbs and 1 oz. and was 19-3/4” long. Her parents are Timmy and Rita Hilliard of Banning.
