Birth Announcements:

- Owen Jimeno was born Sept. 19 to Jonathan and Annette Jimeno of Beaumont.
- Lesly Gutierrez Macias was born Sept. 21 to Wendy Macias and Joel Gutierrez.
• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.
Haylee Vivian Kohl was born April 8, 2018 to Natalie and Wesley Kohl III.
Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.
Victoria Marie Hilliard was born on Monday, May 7 at 9:21 a.m. She weighted 6lbs and 1 oz. and was 19-3/4” long. Her parents are Timmy and Rita Hilliard of Banning.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Unforgettables Foundation's 7th annual educational conference will convene virtually as a free webinar on Friday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until approximately 12:30 p.m.
