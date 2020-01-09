Birth Announcements:

• Adrian Jericho Martinez was born weighing eight pounds and six ounces on Nov. 25, at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda to Teresa Lomeli and Marco Martinez of Banning.
• Ellie-Kate Grey Wixon was born Nov. 30, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Ashleigh Harbin and Jonathan Wixon of Beaumont.
• Lyla Quinn Foster was born on Dec. 1, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Yolanda and Kenneth Foster of Beaumont.
• Emma Abigail Cuahulte was born Dec. 1, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Nancy and Omar Cuahulte of San Bernardino.
• Jaron Marshon Taylor II was born Dec. 9, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Precious Williams and Jaron Taylor of Banning.
• Leopold Meza was born Dec. 11, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Janessa and Now Meza of Cherry Valley.
• Gianni Elijah Lomeli was born Dec. 13, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Anita Yang and Giovanni Lomeli of Banning.
• Eduardo Madrigal Gonzalez Jr. was born Dec. 18, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Ashley Gonzalez and Eduardo Madrigal of Beaumont.
• Carter Jesse Rose was born Dec. 19, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Lacey and Craig Rose of Beaumont.
• Angel Cazessus Jr. was born Dec. 30, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Marissa Garcia and Angel Cazessus of San Jacinto.
• Abril Castro Armenta was born Dec. 31, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Yesinia Armenta and Diego Castro of Beaumont.
• Layla Lopez was born Jan. 1, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Dafne Bracamontez Meza and Armando Lopez of Hemet.
• Sariyah Gabrielle Deans was born Jan. 6, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning to Shauntanae Davis and Gary Deans of Beaumont.
