  • John Carlos Herrera was born Sept. 8 to Jackie Barrios and Anthony Herrera of Banning.
  • Miguel Maewyn-Viggo Burke was born Sept. 9 to Jeanette Mora and Kyle Burke of Banning.
  • Eleighah Angelica Nicole Arredondo was born Sept. 10 to Denise Giron of Banning.
  • Gael Adriel Vazquez Estrada was born Sept. 13 to Yessenia Perez Estrada and Fidel Vazquez of Hemet.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Birth Announcements:

Birth Announcements:

• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.

Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement

Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Victoria Marie Hilliard was born on Monday, May 7 at 9:21 a.m. She weighted 6lbs and 1 oz. and was 19-3/4” long. Her parents are Timmy and Rita Hilliard of Banning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.