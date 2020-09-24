Birth Announcements:

- John Carlos Herrera was born Sept. 8 to Jackie Barrios and Anthony Herrera of Banning.
- Miguel Maewyn-Viggo Burke was born Sept. 9 to Jeanette Mora and Kyle Burke of Banning.
- Eleighah Angelica Nicole Arredondo was born Sept. 10 to Denise Giron of Banning.
- Gael Adriel Vazquez Estrada was born Sept. 13 to Yessenia Perez Estrada and Fidel Vazquez of Hemet.
• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.
Haylee Vivian Kohl was born April 8, 2018 to Natalie and Wesley Kohl III.
Penelope Virginia Benuelos-Vega was born on May 5, 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. She weighed 7lbs. 10 oz. Her parents are Rosemary and Alec Vega of Banning.
Victoria Marie Hilliard was born on Monday, May 7 at 9:21 a.m. She weighted 6lbs and 1 oz. and was 19-3/4” long. Her parents are Timmy and Rita Hilliard of Banning.
Upcoming Events
LifeStream will hold a community blood drive at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, 600 N. Highland Springs Ave., Banning on Friday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at Farmer Boys, 1538 Second Street Marketplace in Beaumont , Saturday, Oct. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Although the nonprofit Malki Museum is closed during the pandemic, it will host a drive-thru food sale and raffle fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 3 between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. that will include pit meat cooked by Roy Mathews Jr. and traditional kéwet sides for suggested $10 donation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Unforgettables Foundation’s 7th annual educational conference will convene virtually as a free webinar on Friday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until approximately 12:30 p.m.
