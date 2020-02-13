Sunny Ray Floyd Velasquez turned one on Jan. 26.
Sunny’s mother Selina Velasquez says Sunny Ray enjoys dancing, growling and telling her stories.
Sunny also loves stuffed animals and big bird.
His favorite foods are oranges, strawberries, hamburgers, steak and potatoes. Sunny comes from a large family on the Morongo Reservation and is one of 19 grandchildren to grandparents Tina and Floyd Velasquez.
Sunny's favorite words include "that's good", "that's good", and "Nonie." Sunny Ray was made with love and science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.