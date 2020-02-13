Sunny Ray Floyd Velasquez

Sunny Ray Floyd Velasquez turned one on Jan. 26.

Sunny’s mother Selina Velasquez says Sunny Ray enjoys dancing, growling and telling her stories.

Sunny also loves stuffed animals and big bird.

His favorite foods are oranges, strawberries, hamburgers, steak and potatoes. Sunny comes from a large family on the Morongo Reservation and is one of 19 grandchildren to grandparents Tina and Floyd Velasquez.

Sunny's favorite words include "that's good", "that's good", and "Nonie." Sunny Ray was made with love and science.

