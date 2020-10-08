First birthday announcement

Hi! My name is Mason Samuel Avila. I was born Oct. 11, 2019 to Christina and Edgar Avila. My grandparents are Robert and Maria LuGrain, Ruben and Lilia Avila. My great-grandparents are Harry and Herlinda Valdivia; Floyd LuGrain and Gloria Walker; Mariano and Esther Avila; and David and Maria Mejia.
I love every kind of vegetable. I’m not a picky eater.
I love to push a car toy around or even boxes. I’ve been doing that for a couple of months now.
My big sister Melanie and big brother Matthew love to play peak-a-boo or even just try and make me laugh.
We live in Banning. I can’t wait for my fun adventures of turning one.
“The sport of adventure is out there. You will forever be our rainbow on any cloudy day, God granted us with you baby boy. Mommy and Daddy love you to the moon and back son!”
