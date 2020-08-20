Hi! My name is Lapis Lazuli Lopez. I was born Aug. 17, 2019 to Irene and Kevin Lopez.
My grandparents names are Barbara Silos and Ramiro Lopez. I love winter squash and pizza crust.
I also love to dance with my sisters and practice Kung-Fu with my big sister Yoni. I kick my leg out and say “Yahhh” when kicking.
I also love to watch Electric Light Orchestra live concert videos and the band Redbone. I love to hug my sisters. My favorite words are “daaaaaad.”
My mother and father think that I have the cutest smile ever!
