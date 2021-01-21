Hi everyone! My name is Adrian Jericho Martinez, but you can call me “A.J.”!
I turned one on Nov. 25, 2020 and had the best boss baby birthday party ever!
My parents are Teresa Lomeli of Banning and Marco Martinez of Gardena. I also have a beautiful big sister named Aubreana. I love to play with my toys, play peek-a-boo and dance.
I like to go on walks, go swimming, play in my toy car, get pushed around in my stroller and point at all the birds I can find.
I love spending time with my nani Lynn Lomeli, papa Ronnie Lomeli and I love taking road trips to see my abuelita Maria Martinez and tata Francisco Macias in Gardena.
My favorite foods are bananas, sweet potatoes, carrots, beans and rice, mashed potatoes and chicken nuggets.
My favorite sports team is the dodgers and I already swing my bat around. I can say “Mama”, “apa”, “Aub” (that’s my sissy) “this” and “thank you”.
I blow kisses and wave bye-bye, my mommy and daddy say I already have a big personality and I bring so much joy to my family, they love me so much!
