The city of Banning will announce at a later date its plans to host a workshop on becoming a city council member, to address residents who may be interested in being considered for the vacant council seat to represent District 2.
“Anyone who wants to simply be appointed to city council just because it sounds like it would be fun” should probably be advised as to the legal responsibility of the decisions councilmembers make in governing 30,000 people, Councilman Art Welch said during the Jan. 14 council meeting.
The seat, which became available with the resignation of Don Peterson requires the city to fill the position within 60 days.
Since a special election could not be held until the November election, the only viable option is to review potential applicants and have the city select a candidate to be appointed, according to City Manager Doug Schulze.
A date was not immediately set; the city will devise a process for residents in District 2 to apply either online or at city hall to submit applications.
