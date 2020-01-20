The city of Banning will announce at a later date its plans to host a workshop on becoming a city council member, to address residents who may be interested in being considered for the vacant council seat to represent District 2.

“Anyone who wants to simply be appointed to city council just because it sounds like it would be fun” should probably be advised as to the legal responsibility of the decisions councilmembers make in governing 30,000 people, Councilman Art Welch said during the Jan. 14 council meeting.

The seat, which became available with the resignation of Don Peterson requires the city to fill the position within 60 days.

Since a special election could not be held until the November election, the only viable option is to review potential applicants and have the city select a candidate to be appointed, according to City Manager Doug Schulze.

A date was not immediately set; the city will devise a process for residents in District 2 to apply either online or at city hall to submit applications.

+2
Graduation announcements

Graduation announcements

• William Gray a 1987 graduate from Beaumont High School has gone on to earn two Associate Degrees in Sociology and in Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Birth Announcements:

Birth Announcements:

• Roslyn Ann Rivera was born July 17, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital to Santa and Albert Monzon of San Jacinto.

McFrasier, Wallace are wed

McFrasier, Wallace are wed

Colleen Wallace and Rudolph McFrazier, were married Feb. 10 at Mission Church of God in Christ in Banning by their Pastor, Elder Eric Biggers.

