Free tax preparation service
Riverside County Community Action Partnership and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance has partnered with the city of Beaumont’s Parks & Recreation Department to provide free tax preparation services through the VITA Tax Program, which is open to any low- and moderate-income Pass area individuals and families with incomes lower than $75,000.
Appointments will take place at the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Recreation Center, 1310 Oak Valley Pkwy. in Beaumont, through April.
To schedule an appointment, call (951) 769-8524.
San Gorgonio Ballet discounting classes
The San Gorgonio Ballet, which was founded in Banning and celebrates 20 years in 2023, is offering 20 percent off tuition for the first three months of classes for new students.
The ballet company teaches classical ballet for students aged 7 and older, at their studio at 13661 Calimesa Blvd., Unit 12 in Yucaipa.
During the week, classes are held between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; closed on Sundays. For information on how to schedule a trial class, call (951) 379-4999.
Valentine Reception at Banning Art Gallery
A special reception to honor Robert Hiram Meltzer (1921-87) will be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Meltzer was an accomplished painter known for his watercolors. Nine of his original watercolors are on display and for sale at the gallery, 42 W. Ramsey St., Banning. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Banning Library. For more information, call (951) 849-3993.
History exhibit will be on display
On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 to 4 p.m., the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society’s traveling history exhibit will be on display at the Book Character Tea hosted by the Beaumont Woman’s Club, 306 E. Sixth St., Beaumont. Attendees are encouraged to bring a middle school-appropriate book. Dressing up as a book character is optional. If you would like to volunteer at the exhibit, 1-4:45 p.m., contact Laurie McLaughlin, laurie.mclaughlin@gmail.com.
Upcoming blood drives
LifeStream Blood Bank will host a series of blood drives at the Banning Senior Center, 769 N. San Gorgonio Ave. between 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following dates: Feb. 13, March 6, April 10, May 10 and June 12.
To schedule an appointment, call (800) 879-4484.
Banning resident competes on ‘Price is Right’
Patricia Puckett of Banning will appear on an episode of The Price Is Right on Tuesday, Feb. 14, starting at 11 a.m. on CBS. She is shown on set with her husband David.
Little Free Library celebration
The Friends of the Banning Library and A Better Banning will jointly celebrate on Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. the ribbon-cutting of a custom-pained Little Free Library at Banning’s Opportunity Village, a transitional program for those emerging from homelessness.
The project was funded by the Morongo Community Foundation and the Banning Library District.
For more information message comms.abb@gmail.com.
Sunrise Breakfast
The Banning Chamber of Commerce will host its Sunrise Breakfast 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Farms House Restaurant, 6261 Joshua Palmer Way, Banning. The featured speaker will be Dio Saucedo, a performance consultant and founder of Performers Assist. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. To buy tickets, visit thebanningchamber.com/events.
PassEDA free event
The PassEDA will host speakers Adam Eventov, public affairs manager for SoCal Gas, and Ramiro Lepe, representing the Charge Ready Transport Program for SoCal Edison, at the offices of the Beaumont Unified School District, 350 Brookside Ave. starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Though the program is free, RSVP is requested; for reservations call (951) 312-7501.
Chamber installation
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will host its annual installation dinner 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Lodge at Four Seasons, 1518 Four Seasons Circle, Beaumont. Pam Dopf will be honored as Citizen of the Year. For more information, call (951) 845-9541.
“Finding Rudolph”
Has anyone seen a lost reindeer in the area? Santa may have lost Rudolph early Christmas morning, and he has been missing since. To learn more about his fate, the public is invited to attend the Pass Actors Theater’s production of “Finding Rudolph” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 225 E. Eighth St., Beaumont.
No reservations are necessary, though donations will be accepted for TLC animal rescue in Banning.
There will be refreshments and raffle drawings, and entertainment provided by the Dynamic Duo of Brian and Mike.
For additional information contact Sharon at (951) 474-8284.
Blood drive
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will host a blood drive with LifeStream Blood Bank from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the chamber parking lot, 726 Beaumont Ave. Visit lstream.org/Beaumont/ or call (800) 879-4484 to make an appointment.
Riverside University Health System invites youth to participate in Mental Health Short Film Contest
Riverside University Health System - Behavioral Health is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Directing Change Film Contest. This state-wide competition engages young people in conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.
The competition is open to middle and high school students and young adults ages 14 to 25 who are associated with a college, university, club, program, or community-based organization. Participants are invited to create and submit 60-second videos that raise awareness about suicide prevention and other mental health-related topics. Final submissions are due by midnight on March 1, 2023.
Regional winners advance to the state-wide award competition for an opportunity to win up to $1,000 in cash prizes. In addition, all Riverside County filmmakers are invited to attend an Academy Awards-style ceremony held at Riverside's Fox Theater in May.
Jasmine Auge, a Murrieta High School student who won 3rd place in last year's state-wide competition, said at the awards ceremony that she enjoyed making the video with a friend. However, she was also motivated by the serious subject at hand.
"Suicide and suicide prevention are not talked about enough. I wanted to let people know that it is ok to reach out for help or reach out for help for someone else. I hope my video makes an impact with those struggling," said Auge.
Many of the nation's youth are struggling, according to the CDC, which reports that 44 percent of high school students feel persistently sad or hopeless, and 20% have seriously considered suicide.
A 2020 Directing Change outcome report showed that 86% of youth who participated in the program learned the proper response to a friend's suicide warning signs, and 58% of youth encouraged someone getting through a tough time to seek help, meaning that projects such as Directing Change can make a real impact on the lives of young people struggling with mental health issues.
The film contest serves the dual purpose of getting young people engaged in conversations about mental health and suicide prevention and providing schools and community-based organizations with powerful educational resources that speak directly to young people. RUHS – Behavioral Health also encourages community members to view the films to reduce stigma around mental health issues and to provide an opportunity to talk about suicide prevention and mental health topics.
To learn more about the 2023 Directing Change Film Contest, visit directingchangeca.org/riversidecounty or contact Myeshia Bobo at M.Bobo@ruhealth.org.
Garden Club
The San Gorgonio Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting a 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Grange, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley. All garden enthusiasts are welcome. For more information, call (909) 641-7895 or (951) 845-8869.
Gilman Ranch
The historical society will host a presentation on the Gilman Ranch at its March 9 meeting. With the receipt of a $6 million grant, Riverside County Parks will begin improvements on the historic Banning property. Riverside County Parks Bureau Chief Tony Pierucci will present the master plan for the ranch. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Cherry Valley Grange Community Center, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley.
Local stories
Columnists Kim Jarrell Johnson and Steve Lech will discuss their popular weekly Press Enterprise “Back in the Day” column at the April 13 San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society meeting, which starts a 7 p.m. at Cherry Valley Grange Community Center, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.