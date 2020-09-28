The Beaumont school district has taken steps to establish a second community facilities district in the Olivewood development, and in separate action agreed to a land ownership change for its Summerwind Trails school site.
The school district passed resolutions at its Sept. 15 board meeting to combine a couple of improvement areas in its existing CFD to create a new one, and signaled its intent to pass its first bonds for homeowners in CFD 2018-1.
The district has also given its blessing on a change in ownership for the 20.89 acres of the Summerwind Ranch project in Calimesa that it co-owns with Irvine-based San Gorgonio Land, LLC to Pasadena-based JPMB Investments, LLC.
Beaumont Unified School District has provided up to $4.9 million in school fee credits towards the purchase of the Summerwind Elementary School site that the Beaumont school district is in the process of building.
Since the property the school site sits on is only half-paid for by Beaumont Unified School District, its approval was required as part of any property transfer.
A green light was given to allow CFD 2018-1 to issue up to $9 million in special tax bonds, expected to be approved at the school district’s Sept. 22 board meeting, to be priced at the end of the month for closure on Oct. 15.
The $4,278,777 in proceeds will help cover a portion of Beaumont High School’s expansion project, which involves the addition of two new classroom buildings and lab space, athletic courts and fields.
As of the middle of September, 216 units were recorded as being occupied in CFD 2018-1, out of 330 units approved to be built.
Newport Beach-based William Lyon Homes petitioned the school district to initiate a few change proceedings and amend the existing CFD, which the school district created in 2018, to change the boundaries of Improvement Areas 2 and 3, which have not been developed yet, making it easier for the developer to request amending the tax lien for that region.
It would cap CFD 2018-1 at 330 units. CFD 2020 would have 303 homes, which are authorized to incur indebtedness up to $18 million.
According to the school district’s Business Services Department, at this time “taxes will only be assessed to the properties within CFD 2018-1,” noting that improvement areas rarely coexist or overlap, but if they do, the total amount of taxes that can be assessed to each homeowner is limited to 2 percent of the assessed home’s value.
